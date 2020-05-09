CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,704 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $8,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at $2,432,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 2.6% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 987,578 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $58,593,000 after purchasing an additional 24,912 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at $3,230,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 144.7% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 23.2% during the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,450 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 10,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $1.67 on Friday, reaching $63.12. 7,320,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,926,660. The company has a market cap of $80.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.99. CVS Health Corp has a 1 year low of $51.72 and a 1 year high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $66.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.88.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

