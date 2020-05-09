Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.80.

A number of brokerages have commented on DAN. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Dana from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Dana from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet downgraded Dana from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Dana from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Dana from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Get Dana alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Dana by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,997,951 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $127,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,436 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Dana by 3.6% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,275,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,201,000 after purchasing an additional 185,279 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Dana by 174.9% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,939,421 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506,592 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dana by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,698,358 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,311,000 after purchasing an additional 521,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Dana by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,512,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $45,722,000 after purchasing an additional 29,600 shares in the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DAN stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,008,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961,040. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.37. Dana has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $20.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 2.61.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.17. Dana had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Dana’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Dana will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.