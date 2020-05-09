Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Receives $29.86 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.86.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $40.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.
PLAY stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.50. 4,852,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,452,610. The company has a market cap of $336.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.93. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $59.21.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLAY. Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 305.2% during the first quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 566,462 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after buying an additional 426,665 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,172,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 472.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 300,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,086,000 after purchasing an additional 248,330 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 390.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 169,653 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,813,000 after purchasing an additional 135,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.
About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment
Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.
