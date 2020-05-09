Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Receives $29.86 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.86.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $40.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

PLAY stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.50. 4,852,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,452,610. The company has a market cap of $336.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.93. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $59.21.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $347.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.46 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 44.38%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLAY. Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 305.2% during the first quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 566,462 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after buying an additional 426,665 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,172,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 472.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 300,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,086,000 after purchasing an additional 248,330 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 390.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 169,653 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,813,000 after purchasing an additional 135,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.