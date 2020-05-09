Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ:VTIQ) Trading Up 12.7%

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTIQ)’s stock price was up 12.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.25 and last traded at $14.85, approximately 2,656,356 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 135% from the average daily volume of 1,128,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.18.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTIQ. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Diamond Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,326,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in Diamond Eagle Acquisition by 419.2% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 97,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 78,390 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in Diamond Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Diamond Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,072,000. 62.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ:VTIQ)

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on industrial technology, transportation, and smart mobility industries.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Eagle Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Eagle Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.