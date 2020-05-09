Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Bought by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFS. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Truewealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 861.1% in the fourth quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $82.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nomura Securities raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $82.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.60.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,635,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,763,464. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $23.25 and a 1-year high of $92.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.39 and a 200 day moving average of $67.86. The company has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($2.34). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld bought 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.50 per share, for a total transaction of $499,675.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 33,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,433. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

