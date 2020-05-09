Dohj LLC Buys 1,995 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Dohj LLC raised its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,130 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,291,281 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,541,310,000 after buying an additional 3,614,642 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,036,678 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,816,665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553,788 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,603,871 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,633,457,000 after acquiring an additional 161,755 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,406,630 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,442,471,000 after purchasing an additional 144,675 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,092,239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $267,833.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,636.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,504 shares of company stock worth $726,546. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Starbucks from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Starbucks from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.77.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $1.87 on Friday, reaching $77.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,903,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,238,386. The firm has a market cap of $85.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.80. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $99.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.41.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.95%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

