Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Stock Position Cut by Legacy Capital Partners Inc.

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Dollar General by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 17,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $579,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 76,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Dollar General from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.77.

Shares of NYSE:DG traded up $2.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $176.36. 1,573,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,921,581. Dollar General Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $116.15 and a fifty-two week high of $183.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.12. The firm has a market cap of $43.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.50.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.09. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Dollar General Corp. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 6th. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.40%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

