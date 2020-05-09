Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Trading 11.8% Higher on Earnings Beat

Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:DFIN) traded up 11.8% on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $8.50 and last traded at $7.78, 238,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 11% from the average session volume of 266,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.96.

The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.15. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $220.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.23 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson cut their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

In other news, Director Richard L. Crandall purchased 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.12 per share, with a total value of $43,260.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Charles Drucker purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.70 per share, for a total transaction of $130,500.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 31,100 shares of company stock worth $213,128. 11.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares during the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $262.45 million, a PE ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN)

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service, technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.

