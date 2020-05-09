Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Trading 11.8% Higher on Earnings Beat

Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:DFIN) traded up 11.8% on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $8.50 and last traded at $7.78, 238,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 11% from the average session volume of 266,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.96.
The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.15. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $220.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.23 million.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson cut their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares during the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The stock has a market capitalization of $262.45 million, a PE ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.
About Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN)
Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service, technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.
Featured Article: What is cost of equity?
Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.