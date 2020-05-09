Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning trimmed its holdings in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 199,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,820 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Dover were worth $16,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Dover by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DOV traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.23. The stock had a trading volume of 588,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,362. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.41. Dover Corp has a twelve month low of $62.95 and a twelve month high of $120.26.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.21. Dover had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dover Corp will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.05%.

Several brokerages recently commented on DOV. Citigroup lowered their price target on Dover from $125.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Dover from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on Dover from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Dover from $127.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dover has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

In other news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $36,015.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 346,892 shares in the company, valued at $41,644,384.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 4,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $578,736.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 346,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,633,977.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

