Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Shares Purchased by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 970.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 615,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 557,983 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Duke Energy worth $49,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 165.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,332,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $486,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325,943 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Duke Energy by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,280,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,214,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961,767 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Duke Energy by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,854,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103,077 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Duke Energy by 158.6% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,174,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $758,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total transaction of $1,506,504.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,325 shares in the company, valued at $27,771,574.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 16,928 shares of company stock worth $1,548,882 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DUK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.15.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded up $1.47 on Friday, reaching $81.78. 2,875,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,146,144. Duke Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $62.13 and a 1-year high of $103.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.945 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 74.70%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

