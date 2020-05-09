Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,708 Shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 97.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,462 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter worth $12,552,310,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter worth $778,675,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,414,573 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,152,127,000 after buying an additional 2,206,181 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,560,825 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $728,153,000 after buying an additional 824,500 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Cigna by 468.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 894,988 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $183,014,000 after buying an additional 737,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Steven B. Miller sold 7,145 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total transaction of $1,515,811.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,071 shares in the company, valued at $6,803,862.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William L. Roper sold 2,819 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.07, for a total value of $541,445.33. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,594.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,891 shares of company stock valued at $24,964,905 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CI traded up $5.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $189.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,300,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,426. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $175.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.71. The stock has a market cap of $68.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.68. Cigna Corp has a 1-year low of $118.50 and a 1-year high of $224.64.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $38.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.09 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 3.19%. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cigna Corp will post 18.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

Several analysts recently commented on CI shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $252.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research note on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Cigna from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Cigna from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cigna from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.43.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

