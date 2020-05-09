Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,125 SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at $30,000.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded up $4.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $243.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,894,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,358,033. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $182.10 and a fifty-two week high of $295.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.25.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.6018 per share. This represents a $7.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

