Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 87,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 12,451 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,436,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 178,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,012,000 after purchasing an additional 28,100 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:ROBO traded up $0.77 on Friday, reaching $39.90. 382,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,551. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.64 and a 200-day moving average of $39.43. Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF has a 52-week low of $28.27 and a 52-week high of $44.69.

