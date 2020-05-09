Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,498 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,830,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,325,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,661 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,028,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $970,490,000 after acquiring an additional 147,186 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,865,587 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $345,730,000 after acquiring an additional 154,766 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,743,916 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $331,685,000 after acquiring an additional 186,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,110,017 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $255,060,000 after acquiring an additional 595,282 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

SWKS stock traded up $5.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,111,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,163,942. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $66.29 and a 52 week high of $128.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.17. The company has a current ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.22.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 24.35%. The company had revenue of $766.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 30.82%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SWKS shares. Longbow Research lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Cowen lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine raised Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.15.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,424. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.