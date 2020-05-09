Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 248.5% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Global Financial Private Capital Inc purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 300.5% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 845 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 138.7% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 912 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, Chairman John Wiehoff sold 221,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total transaction of $15,729,871.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 574,919 shares in the company, valued at $40,870,991.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.80. 1,466,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,774,411. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.40. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a one year low of $56.94 and a one year high of $91.23. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.54.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 29.94% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.69%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

