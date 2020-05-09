Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 15,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 29,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 6,327 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $483,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $349,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 28,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HACK traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.23. 180,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,983. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.19. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 12 month low of $29.02 and a 12 month high of $45.10.

