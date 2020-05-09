Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITA. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

ITA stock traded up $5.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $151.76. 173,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $145.00 and a 52-week high of $206.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.25 and its 200 day moving average is $203.41.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

