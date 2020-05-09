Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.01 Million Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,240 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 52,396 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $355,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,583,844 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $293,137,000 after purchasing an additional 383,843 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 2,616.0% during the 4th quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 51,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after purchasing an additional 49,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,269,269 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $143,999,000 after purchasing an additional 256,249 shares during the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $99.03. The company had a trading volume of 4,266,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,274,922. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $72.13 and a twelve month high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.92 and a 200-day moving average of $106.53.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.86.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Omar Ishrak acquired 8,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

