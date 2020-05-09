Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Has $889,000 Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 117,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,771,000 after buying an additional 14,734 shares in the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 4,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,076,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,580,000 after buying an additional 65,741 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 9,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

NASDAQ TXN traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,324,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,693,173. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $104.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.29. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $93.09 and a fifty-two week high of $135.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 57.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 68.70%.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 8,575 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $991,270.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,266,624.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.13.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.