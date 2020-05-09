Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Has $922,000 Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,918 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Target during the first quarter worth $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its position in Target by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 240 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Retirement Network bought a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $49,958.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $64,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,634 shares in the company, valued at $982,668. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT stock traded up $2.47 on Friday, hitting $115.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,240,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,119,291. The company has a market capitalization of $56.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.89. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.03 and a fifty-two week high of $130.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.46 and its 200-day moving average is $113.55.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.45 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Target’s payout ratio is 41.31%.

TGT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Target from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $127.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.91.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

