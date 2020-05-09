Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Invests $113,000 in Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGRX)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGRX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 61,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Agile Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AGRX traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.59. 1,921,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,469,475. Agile Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $4.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 9.31, a current ratio of 33.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.40.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agile Therapeutics Inc will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Agile Therapeutics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $1,750,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred Altomari purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.71 per share, for a total transaction of $27,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,365.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 4,060,000 shares of company stock worth $10,953,100 over the last three months. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AGRX. ValuEngine upgraded Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Agile Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott upped their target price on Agile Therapeutics from $4.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “fair value” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agile Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Agile Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

Agile Therapeutics Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch, which completed Phase III clinical trials.

