Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Invests $370,000 in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,776 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 148.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 902 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth $3,899,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,544 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Foot Locker from $43.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Foot Locker from $38.50 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $41.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.37.

NYSE:FL traded up $2.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,218,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,437,149. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.13. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.46 and a 1 year high of $58.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.05. Foot Locker had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

