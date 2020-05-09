Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Invests $563,000 in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AZO. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AZO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,310.00 to $1,259.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Nomura Securities decreased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,090.00 to $1,031.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,300.00 to $1,140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoZone has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,172.87.

In other AutoZone news, Director Michael M. Calbert acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $886.00 per share, with a total value of $1,772,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 835 shares in the company, valued at $739,810. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AZO stock traded up $45.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,057.90. 203,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,454. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $919.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,077.82. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $684.91 and a 52-week high of $1,274.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.88.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $12.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.75 by $0.64. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 95.47%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $11.49 EPS. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 60.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

