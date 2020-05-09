Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,549,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101,038. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.33 and a fifty-two week high of $119.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $51.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.46.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.06%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 5,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total value of $712,997.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MMC. Raymond James decreased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $117.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.45.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

