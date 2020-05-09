Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $432,000 Investment in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,569 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 210.7% in the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.87. 11,826,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,918,373. The firm has a market cap of $88.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.80. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $99.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.35.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $267,833.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,636.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,504 shares of company stock worth $726,546. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Starbucks from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Starbucks from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Starbucks from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.77.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

