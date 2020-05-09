Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,217 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Paypal by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,224,392 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,201,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Paypal by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,327,303 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,011,224,000 after purchasing an additional 184,624 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Paypal by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,277,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,301,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,791 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Paypal by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,572,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,788,909,000 after purchasing an additional 124,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Paypal by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,905,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,287,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,972 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $669,559.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,225,032.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $2,415,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,978,530.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 242,074 shares of company stock valued at $26,312,054. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paypal stock traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $144.96. The stock had a trading volume of 13,037,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,178,631. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $171.59 billion, a PE ratio of 91.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.11. Paypal Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $147.20.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Paypal from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Nomura Securities decreased their price target on Paypal from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Macquarie began coverage on Paypal in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim upgraded Paypal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Paypal from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.26.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

