Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 5,171 Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,171 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Nike by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,976,698 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,527,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,033 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,077,288 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,047,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,351 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,884,664 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,112,370,000 after acquiring an additional 775,291 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,559,748 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,576,358,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nike during the 4th quarter worth $1,314,457,000. 65.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Nike news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.22 per share, with a total value of $210,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,091.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.46. 5,380,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,434,856. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.64. The company has a market capitalization of $137.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Nike Inc has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. Nike had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 51.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Nike’s payout ratio is 39.36%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NKE. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of Nike from $117.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Nike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nike from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Nike from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.18.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

