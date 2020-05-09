Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,504 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GNTX. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 0.4% in the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,026,132 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $111,380,000 after acquiring an additional 19,095 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 2.5% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,592,885 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $79,618,000 after acquiring an additional 87,134 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,233,835 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $93,717,000 after acquiring an additional 175,402 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,033,764 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $87,918,000 after acquiring an additional 580,649 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,018,272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $87,474,000 after acquiring an additional 96,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GNTX. BidaskClub downgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Gentex in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cfra decreased their price target on Gentex from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.02. 1,826,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,099,332. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.14. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $19.48 and a 1-year high of $31.27.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $453.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.65 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 22.23%. Gentex’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Gentex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

