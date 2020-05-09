Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,930 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 86,275 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $10,979,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,266 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 97,320 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $12,385,000 after acquiring an additional 10,516 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 10,206 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total value of $94,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,167.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.92.

Shares of NXPI stock traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,694,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,458,953. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 12-month low of $58.41 and a 12-month high of $139.59. The company has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

