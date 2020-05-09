Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,137 Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,137 shares during the quarter. iShares Micro-Cap ETF comprises 1.5% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.51% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $2,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Micro-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Micro-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.61. The company had a trading volume of 58,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,039. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.61. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $55.02 and a 12-month high of $101.44.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.