Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Sells 230 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 18,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 8,808 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners boosted its holdings in Chevron by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 2,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 33,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares in the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Chevron by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 1,666,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,756,000 after purchasing an additional 26,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 169.5% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,666,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,162 shares in the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.05.

NYSE:CVX traded up $2.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,584,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,317,601. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.57 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.20. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $127.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $1.29. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

In related news, Director John Frank bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $104.61 per share, with a total value of $41,844.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,975.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

