Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Sells 59,750 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 59.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,550 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 59,750 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 56,128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 22,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 44,711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 23,986 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.29. The company had a trading volume of 93,620,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,225,008. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.06. The stock has a market cap of $53.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.95. General Electric has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 13.66%. General Electric’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

GE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Gordon Haskett raised General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cfra cut General Electric to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on General Electric from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.49.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

