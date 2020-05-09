Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BAX. Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its holdings in Baxter International by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 8,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Baxter International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,990 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Baxter International by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Baxter International by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 8,490 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in Baxter International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 36,249 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BAX traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.08. 1,321,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,710,128. Baxter International Inc has a 1 year low of $69.10 and a 1 year high of $95.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.10.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Baxter International had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Baxter International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.59%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BAX shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $87.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Baxter International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Baxter International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.90.

In other news, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 47,146 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $4,390,706.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 163,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,225,358.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,320 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.64, for a total transaction of $344,044.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,709,193.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

