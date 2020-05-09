Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the period. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF comprises about 0.9% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 127,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $506,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 28,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the period.

Get iShares US Preferred Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PFF traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $34.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,566,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,294,012. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $38.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.01.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.