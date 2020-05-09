Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Sets New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Dundee Precious Metals Inc (TSE:DPM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as C$7.21 and last traded at C$7.09, with a volume of 688721 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.65.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This is a boost from Dundee Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -27.50%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DPM shares. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$6.75 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. CIBC increased their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$8.00 to C$8.75 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dundee Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.55.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.15.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$184.39 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Dundee Precious Metals Inc will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter Nixon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.29, for a total transaction of C$62,852.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,739.04. Also, insider Anthony P. Walsh sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.20, for a total value of C$55,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 550 shares in the company, valued at C$3,410. Insiders have sold 128,000 shares of company stock worth $738,072 over the last three months.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech, which owns and operates gold, copper, and silver mine located in east of Sofia, Bulgaria; Krumovgrad that operates a gold mine located in south eastern Bulgaria; and Tsumeb, which owns and operates custom smelter located in Tsumeb, Namibia.

