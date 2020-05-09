ELECTRICITE DE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

ELECTRICITE DE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ECIFY. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ELECTRICITE DE/ADR in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ELECTRICITE DE/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ELECTRICITE DE/ADR in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ELECTRICITE DE/ADR in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ELECTRICITE DE/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th.

Get ELECTRICITE DE/ADR alerts:

ELECTRICITE DE/ADR stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.50. 39,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,203. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.07. ELECTRICITE DE/ADR has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $2.97.

Electricité de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of power and energy services in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, tidal, geothermal, and cogeneration plants.

Read More: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for ELECTRICITE DE/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ELECTRICITE DE/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.