Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,150,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,920 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Eli Lilly And Co worth $159,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $743,000. First National Bank Sioux Falls purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 21,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 35,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $153.51. 1,960,734 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,150,825. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.74. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52-week low of $101.36 and a 52-week high of $164.90.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 194.18% and a net margin of 23.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.01%.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 14,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.30, for a total transaction of $1,968,435.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 110,572 shares in the company, valued at $14,849,819.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.15, for a total transaction of $3,503,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,274,935.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 906,320 shares of company stock worth $132,984,238 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays started coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.64.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

