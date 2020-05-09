Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Holistic Financial Partners

Holistic Financial Partners trimmed its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,477 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly And Co accounts for about 10.7% of Holistic Financial Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $10,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the 1st quarter worth about $15,713,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,125,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,990,000 after buying an additional 111,832 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Investment House LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 42,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,538,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. 77.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.15, for a total value of $3,503,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,274,935.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.60, for a total value of $2,071,666.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,197,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,355,534,067.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 906,320 shares of company stock valued at $132,984,238 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly And Co stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $153.51. 1,960,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,150,825. The firm has a market cap of $146.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $145.54 and a 200 day moving average of $132.74. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12 month low of $101.36 and a 12 month high of $164.90.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 194.18% and a net margin of 23.97%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

LLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research dropped their target price on Eli Lilly And Co to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Cfra increased their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.64.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

