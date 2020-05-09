EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Shares Up 24.1%

EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR)’s share price shot up 24.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.35 and last traded at $3.35, 1,267,523 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,012% from the average session volume of 113,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EMKR. B. Riley began coverage on shares of EMCORE in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.70 price objective for the company. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of EMCORE in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EMCORE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.68.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.82.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $23.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.37 million. EMCORE had a negative net margin of 35.04% and a negative return on equity of 26.23%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EMCORE Co. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen L. Domenik bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.36 per share, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMKR. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in EMCORE by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,097,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,378,000 after purchasing an additional 505,949 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in EMCORE in the fourth quarter worth $304,000. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in EMCORE by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 490,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in EMCORE by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 609,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 72,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in EMCORE in the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Institutional investors own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

About EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR)

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in California. It offers broadband products comprising cable television; laser, receiver, and photodetector component products; radio frequency over glass FTTP products; satellite/microwave communications products; and wireless communications products.

