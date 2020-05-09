Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.98.
ENDP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Endo International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Endo International in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Endo International from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Endo International from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.
Shares of Endo International stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $4.09. The stock had a trading volume of 4,254,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,026,592. Endo International has a 1 year low of $1.97 and a 1 year high of $8.55. The company has a market cap of $955.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.72.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENDP. 361 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Endo International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Endo International in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Endo International by 44.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Endo International in the fourth quarter valued at $366,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Endo International by 4.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 197,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 7,510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.
About Endo International
Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.
