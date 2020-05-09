Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.98.

ENDP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Endo International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Endo International in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Endo International from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Endo International from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of Endo International stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $4.09. The stock had a trading volume of 4,254,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,026,592. Endo International has a 1 year low of $1.97 and a 1 year high of $8.55. The company has a market cap of $955.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.72.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $820.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.62 million. Endo International had a negative net margin of 9.09% and a negative return on equity of 91.00%. Endo International’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Endo International will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENDP. 361 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Endo International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Endo International in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Endo International by 44.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Endo International in the fourth quarter valued at $366,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Endo International by 4.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 197,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 7,510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

About Endo International

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

