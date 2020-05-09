EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) Position Boosted by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 113.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,241 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,990 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $5,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NS Partners Ltd boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 133,353 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $11,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,480 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,632,557 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,393,143,000 after buying an additional 572,868 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 38,137 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Edward Jones cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Cfra cut shares of EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.04.

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded up $3.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.45. The stock had a trading volume of 7,284,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,851,021. EOG Resources Inc has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $96.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.98.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy exploration company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.11). EOG Resources had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that EOG Resources Inc will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.12%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

