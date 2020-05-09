Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €18.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) has been assigned a €18.00 ($20.93) price target by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 19.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. HSBC set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Baader Bank set a €26.50 ($30.81) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Warburg Research set a €29.50 ($34.30) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Independent Research set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €24.03 ($27.94).

Shares of EVK traded up €0.38 ($0.44) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €22.36 ($26.00). 1,415,250 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €20.59 and a 200-day moving average of €24.19. Evonik Industries has a one year low of €26.78 ($31.14) and a one year high of €32.97 ($38.34).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

