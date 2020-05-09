Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) PT Set at €21.50 by Credit Suisse Group

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) received a €21.50 ($25.00) price target from analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 3.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EVK. Independent Research set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €19.00 ($22.09) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Baader Bank set a €26.50 ($30.81) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €24.03 ($27.94).

EVK stock traded up €0.38 ($0.44) during trading on Thursday, hitting €22.36 ($26.00). The company had a trading volume of 1,415,250 shares. Evonik Industries has a 1-year low of €26.78 ($31.14) and a 1-year high of €32.97 ($38.34). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €20.59 and a 200-day moving average price of €24.19.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

