Exelon (NYSE:EXC) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exelon (NYSE:EXC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $38.00 price target on the energy giant’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Exelon continues to benefit from its strategy of investing in advanced technology, cost management and infrastructure improvement to expand the regulated business. Exelon’s $26-billion planned investment will be focused on grid modernization and boosting resilience of its system. Rate increase and higher realized energy prices continue to boost performance of the company. However, shares of the company have underperformed its industry in the past 12 months. Exelon is subject to the impact of commodity price volatility, price fluctuation in wholesale markets and weather variation. The possibility of increase in prices of Uranium and stringent government regulation are causes of concern. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Exelon from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on Exelon from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Argus cut their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. TheStreet cut Exelon from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exelon has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.21.

Shares of Exelon stock traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.43. 8,138,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,873,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.90 and a 200-day moving average of $43.16. Exelon has a 12 month low of $29.28 and a 12 month high of $51.18.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The energy giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exelon will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.04%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXC. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Brooktree Capital Management raised its stake in Exelon by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 800 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exelon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

