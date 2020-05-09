Exelon (NYSE:EXC) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exelon (NYSE:EXC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $38.00 price target on the energy giant’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Exelon continues to benefit from its strategy of investing in advanced technology, cost management and infrastructure improvement to expand the regulated business. Exelon’s $26-billion planned investment will be focused on grid modernization and boosting resilience of its system. Rate increase and higher realized energy prices continue to boost performance of the company. However, shares of the company have underperformed its industry in the past 12 months. Exelon is subject to the impact of commodity price volatility, price fluctuation in wholesale markets and weather variation. The possibility of increase in prices of Uranium and stringent government regulation are causes of concern. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a hold rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.21.

EXC traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.43. 8,138,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,873,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.16. Exelon has a 1-year low of $29.28 and a 1-year high of $51.18.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The energy giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Exelon will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.04%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 136.0% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 715 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

