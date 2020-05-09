Exelon (NYSE:EXC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) released its earnings results on Friday. The energy giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Exelon stock traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.43. The company had a trading volume of 8,138,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,873,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.90 and a 200 day moving average of $43.16. Exelon has a 52-week low of $29.28 and a 52-week high of $51.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 49.04%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXC. Mizuho boosted their target price on Exelon from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.21.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

