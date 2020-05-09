ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) Announces Earnings Results

ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ExOne had a negative return on equity of 27.84% and a negative net margin of 24.96%. The business had revenue of $13.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 million.

XONE stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.26. 490,850 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,908. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.49 million, a PE ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.81. ExOne has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $9.53.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ExOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. B. Riley decreased their target price on ExOne from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of ExOne in a report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. ExOne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.08.

In other news, CEO John Hartner acquired 10,000 shares of ExOne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.51 per share, with a total value of $45,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,996.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

About ExOne

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

