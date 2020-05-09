Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Given New $73.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price objective reduced by Mizuho from $110.00 to $73.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the online travel company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EXPE. Argus lowered shares of Expedia Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Expedia Group from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $138.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $114.27.

Shares of EXPE stock traded up $2.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $69.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,759,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,076,193. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.54. Expedia Group has a one year low of $40.76 and a one year high of $144.00.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The online travel company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 13.15%. Equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post -3.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $332,601.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,302.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPE. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,846,641 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $785,847,000 after purchasing an additional 828,186 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,044 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 519.3% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 383,990 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $41,525,000 after purchasing an additional 321,984 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 85,427 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $9,238,000 after purchasing an additional 39,311 shares during the period. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

