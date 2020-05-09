Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.25.

FAST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Buckingham Research upped their target price on Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fastenal from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens upped their target price on Fastenal from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fastenal from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $286,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,190 shares in the company, valued at $7,914,658. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Leland J. Hein sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $88,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,940.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,091 shares of company stock valued at $1,617,904 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 133.4% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Fastenal during the third quarter worth about $489,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,066,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,938,000 after buying an additional 585,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 135,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,021,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAST traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,225,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,299,652. Fastenal has a one year low of $26.72 and a one year high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 4.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.59.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.46%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

