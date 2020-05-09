Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) Shares Acquired by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $3,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FIS. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 275.6% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FIS traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $128.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,530,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,424,674. The stock has a market cap of $81.49 billion, a PE ratio of 137.13, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.67. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a fifty-two week low of $91.68 and a fifty-two week high of $158.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total transaction of $8,165,278.33. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,365,592.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 10,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total transaction of $1,625,165.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,532 shares in the company, valued at $1,786,768.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on FIS shares. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.85.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

